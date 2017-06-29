Federal officer charged with kicking handcuffed man in head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Department of Homeland Security officer has been charged with kicking a handcuffed man in the head.

Jason Michael Rouswell was indicted Thursday on a charge of violating the civil rights of a man outside a Social Security Administration office in Pomona in October.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old Los Angeles resident is an inspector with the Federal Protective Service.

Video of the incident obtained by KCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2dFdkrE ) shows a beefy looking officer in uniform kick a man lying face down on a street with his hands cuffed behind his back. The indictment says the kick injured the man.

Rouswell didn’t immediately respond to a message sent to a work email address in his name. A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office says Rouswell doesn’t have a lawyer yet.