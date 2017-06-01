Government News

Federal funding shaky, rail tunnel project pushes ahead

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:23 pm 06/01/2017 04:23pm
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Work toward a new rail tunnel between New Jersey and New York is progressing, amid questions about federal funding for the project in light of President Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

Officials gave an update Thursday on timelines for the tunnel and a parallel project to replace a 110-year-old rail bridge in northern New Jersey.

Trump’s proposed budget has raised questions about whether the government will honor a commitment by former President Barack Obama to pay for half of the projects.

The Gateway Development Corporation says a draft environmental impact statement on the tunnel will be done next month and available for public review. The environmental permitting process was fast-tracked under the Obama administration.

Replacing the Portal Bridge, a source of regular delays, could begin next March if funds are available.

