FBI issues new photos of man wanted in police chief’s death

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 12:14 pm 06/15/2017 12:14pm
BOSTON (AP) — The FBI has released newly acquired photos of a Massachusetts man wanted in the slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief in 1980.

The FBI says the photos of Donald Eugene Webb on a new wanted poster issued Thursday were apparently taken on a cruise with his wife in July 1979. Saxonburg Police Chief Greg Adams was killed in December 1980.

Police allege that Webb, a career criminal who was living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at the time, shot and beat Adams during a routine traffic stop.

Webb’s rental car was found more than two weeks later at a motel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information leading to Webb’s capture. He would be 85 if he’s still alive.

