Farmers decry Trump plans to cut agriculture subsides

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:22 am 06/03/2017 10:22am
In this Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo, Chris Petersen throws feed to a skid loader on his farm, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump's budget. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farm groups and some members of Congress from farm states are decrying proposed cuts to crop insurance and other safety net programs for farmers included in President Donald Trump’s budget.

The proposed cuts come as farmers are facing their fourth straight year of falling income. They could particularly affect farm states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska that helped Trump win the November election.

One proposal would cut the federal crop insurance program by $28 billion over 10 years. Programs that provide crop subsidies would lose $9 billion.

But Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa farmer, says the crop insurance cuts won’t make it through Congress.

The Trump administration says the proposed cuts help fulfill a campaign promise to balance the federal budget.

