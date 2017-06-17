502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Family of man killed…

Family of man killed by police files wrongful death lawsuit

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:13 pm 06/17/2017 12:13pm
Share

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The family of a man fatally shot by an Ohio village police chief has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2rCxk70 ) the lawsuit filed this week says the officer had no reason to kill 59-year-old John Anderson last June while Williams County sheriff’s deputies conducted a well-being check at Anderson’s home in Montpelier in northwest Ohio.

Authorities said then that Anderson was brandishing a rifle when Edon Police Chief Tom Szymczak killed him.

The lawsuit alleges Anderson was shot from 70 yards away while a deputy stood just 15 feet away trying to resolve the standoff.

The Edon village solicitor denied the lawsuit’s claims.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150,000.

The Blade reports Szymczak returned to work after seven months’ paid leave in January.

___

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Family of man killed…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News