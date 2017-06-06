Government News

Facebook confession nets longer sentence for weapon charge

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:12 am 06/06/2017 12:12am
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who confessed on Facebook to murder after he was acquitted has been sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes sentenced 32-year-old Alfred Thomas on Monday in Syracuse, citing the Facebook confession as a factor in adding five years to his sentence. The judge also cited Thomas’ involvement in a drive-by shooting.

Thomas was acquitted in September 2014 of shooting Maurice Paulk. He later said on Facebook that he did it. Prosecutors cited the Facebook confession as proof that Thomas was a “danger to the public in the extreme.”

The Syracuse Post-Standard (http://bit.ly/2saoe0I ) reports that Thomas’s lawyer said the Facebook admission was meant to clear Thomas’ co-defendant, George Colon, who was convicted of murdering Paulk.

