Experts: Mexico opposition party targeted by spyware

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 8:15 am 06/29/2017 08:15am
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s scandal of high-tech spying against journalists and human rights defenders has widened. Experts confirm that leading members of an opposition party were targeted by Israeli-made spyware sold exclusively to governments.

The conservative National Action Party had asked internet watchdog Citizen Lab to investigate suspicious messages after the cyber-sleuths based at the University of Toronto-based exposed the scandal last week.

On Thursday, Citizen Lab said it has determined that the mobile phones of three top party figures were all sent text messages containing links to the same malware.

The spyware is made by NSO Group, which says it only sells to government agencies for use against criminals and terrorists. It turns a cellphone into an eavesdropper with the ability to remotely activate its microphone and camera and access its data.

Government News Latest News National News Tech News
