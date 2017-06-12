800

Ex-senator’s lawyer asks for dismissal of sex-favors charges

June 12, 2017
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, State Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, who faces criminal sex charges, pleads his case to his Senate colleagues before the legislative body voted to suspend him at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. A lawyer for former Senator McAllister is asking a judge to dismiss charges that he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent. WPTZ-TV reports the challenge comes roughly a month before the second trial against McAllister. (Jeb Wallace-Brodeur/The Times Argus via AP, File)

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican Vermont state senator is asking a judge to dismiss charges that he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

WPTZ-TV reports the challenge comes roughly a month before the second trial against Norm McAllister.

The 65-year-old McAllister faces a charge of sexual assault and three charges of prohibited acts. The Highgate Center resident has maintained his innocence.

In arguing for dismissal, McAllister’s lawyer says prosecutors have withheld information critical to the defense. If the charges are not dismissed, he has asked the court to release some Department for Children and Families records.

Prosecutors dismissed two sexual-assault charges during McAllister’s first trial. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com

