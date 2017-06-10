800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Ethiopia warns emergency drought…

Ethiopia warns emergency drought aid to run out next month

By The Associated Press June 10, 2017 5:23 am 06/10/2017 05:23am
Share

WARDER, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s government is warning it will run out of emergency food aid starting next month as the number of drought victims in the East African country has reached 7.8 million.

An international delegation visited one of the worst-affected areas Friday near the border with Somalia, which suffers from drought as well.

Ethiopia’s disaster relief chief Mitiku Kassa says the country needs more than $1 billion for emergency food assistance. Seasonal rains have been few and local cattle are dying.

The International Organization for Migration says hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, with the problem compounded as people pour in from Somalia.

A United Nations humanitarian envoy says donor fatigue and similar crises elsewhere have hurt aid efforts. Ahmed Al- Meraikhi says the main concern is averting a famine.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Ethiopia warns emergency drought…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News