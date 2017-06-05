Government News

Potential jurors give opinions in Ohio cop’s murder retrial

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 1:19 pm 06/05/2017 01:19pm
FILE – In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Potential jurors are being asked about their opinions and attitudes by the state and defense in the retrial of a police officer on murder charges in Cincinnati.

Eight potential jurors were dismissed during questioning Tuesday morning after expressing strong opinions about the case of Ray Tensing, a white police officer for the University of Cincinnati who was fired after he shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

A black man considered for the jury said officers unfairly target blacks; a white man wrote that Tensing should have received a medal.

Tensing has said he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

The first trial ended in a hung jury in November. Both sides have asked that the second trial be moved.

