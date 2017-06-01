Government News

Duterte slams Chelsea Clinton again for rape joke criticism

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 5:51 am 06/01/2017 05:51am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has denounced Chelsea Clinton in an expletive-laden speech for the second straight day after she criticized a comment he made about rapes committed by soldiers.

As its usual practice, his office muted the foul language in an edited video of his speech.

Duterte on Thursday asked former President Bill Clinton’s daughter how she reacted when her father was having an affair with Monica Lewinsky in the White House.

He says he was being sarcastic when he told troops last week that he would take the blame for them even if they rape women as they implement martial law he declared in the southern Philippines to battle Muslim militants.

The younger Clinton in a tweet about the rape joke said: “Not funny. Ever.”

