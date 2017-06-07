500

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Dominican officials jailed in…

Dominican officials jailed in case linked to Brazil scandal

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 7:40 pm 06/07/2017 07:40pm
Share

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A Cabinet minister in the Dominican Republic will remain in custody as he faces charges in a corruption case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Supreme Court Justice Francisco Ortega ruled Wednesday that Industry and Commerce Minister Tamistocles Montas will be held for at least six months of “preventive detention” as authorities investigate allegations that Odebrecht paid bribes to secure government construction contracts.

The judge said seven others will also be held but that three legislators suspected of involvement cannot be detained because of parliamentary immunity. Two former officials got house arrest for health reasons.

Executives of Odebrecht told U.S. prosecutors that the company paid $92 million in bribes to Dominican officials since 2001 to secure government contracts.

Montas says he did not sign the contracts and has denied any wrongdoing.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Cabinet minister will be at least six months.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Dominican officials jailed in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

June 8 is the 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright. To celebrate, here are five of the legendary architect’s most-interesting houses that are currently (or were recently) on the market.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News