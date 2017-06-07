800

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Doctor, wife win release…

Doctor, wife win release in Detroit genital mutilation case

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 3:29 pm 06/07/2017 03:29pm
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A judge says a Detroit-area doctor and his wife can be released from jail while they face charges of assisting in female genital mutilation.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and Farida Attar must stay in their suburban Detroit home and be electronically monitored. They’ve been locked up without bond since late April.

The government says Dr. Attar allowed another doctor to use his clinic to perform genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in February. Farida Attar is charged with assisting Dr. Jumana Nagarwala.

The Attars and Nagarwala belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. They deny the charges and say a religious ritual was performed.

In court Wednesday, prosecutor Sara Woodward said Nagarwala may have performed genital mutilation on as many as 100 girls over 12 years.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Doctor, wife win release…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News