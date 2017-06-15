1002

Defense to present its case in Ohio police shooting retrial

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017
Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing , second from left, watches as his attorney Stewart Mathews, right, speaks during testimony in Tensing's retrial Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 19, 2015, traffic stop. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The defense is set to present its case in the Ohio murder retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer.

Attorneys for Ray Tensing will start calling witnesses Thursday, with Tensing himself expected to take the stand as early as Friday.

The state rested its case Wednesday after Dr. Karen Looman of the Hamilton County coroner’s office testified that Sam DuBose died instantly from a bullet fired into his head at a downward angle. Tensing looked away as graphic autopsy photos were shown in court.

Tensing, who is white, is charged in the 2015 traffic-stop shooting of the unarmed black motorist.

Tensing he has said he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away.

His first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

