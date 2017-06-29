502

Debt deadline now October, CBO says as deficit spikes

By The Associated Press June 29, 2017 2:02 pm 06/29/2017 02:02pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new government estimate says the drop-dead deadline for lawmakers to increase the government’s borrowing limit is early to mid-October.

The Congressional Budget Office also predicts the federal budget deficit will spike to $693 billion this year. That’s $134 billion more than it predicted in January, mostly because of slipping tax revenue projections.

Congress must act by the October debt deadline or else risk an economy-rattling, first-ever default on U.S. obligations.

CBO says Congress has slightly more time than Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has estimated. He has asked lawmakers to raise the so-called debt ceiling before leaving Washington for their August recess — but he’s also said the government can avert default through September.

Since March, Mnuchin has been using accounting maneuvers to keep the government solvent.

