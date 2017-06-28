502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Death penalty dispute goes…

Death penalty dispute goes to Florida Supreme Court

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 6:00 am 06/28/2017 06:00am
Share

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s power to strip a prosecutor of murder cases because she won’t seek the death penalty will be tested before the state Supreme Court.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala is asking the court to block Scott from assigning her Orlando-area murder cases to a neighboring prosecutor.

Justices will hear arguments Wednesday in the dispute that began in March when Ayala said she wouldn’t seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd, who is charged with the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer, or any other death case.

Scott said he reassigned the cases because Ayala isn’t following Florida law. Ayala argues that Scott doesn’t have the right to take the cases from her because she’s independently elected.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Death penalty dispute goes…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News