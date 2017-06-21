Czech central bank governor: country ready to adopt euro

PRAGUE (AP) — The governor of the Czech Republic’s central bank says the country is generally ready to adopt the euro, the common European currency.

Jiri Rusnok says his country “would certainly succeed” in adopting the euro. But in an interview with the local CTK news agency Wednesday, Rusnok said it would be first necessary to lower the differences in prices and wages between his country and the eurozone.

The country is officially committed to joining the euro but no target date has been set.

The possible next prime minister, Andrej Babis, whose centrist ANO movement is favored to win October’s parliamentary election, recently said he is opposed to setting a date.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the leftist Social Democrats recently said the election is the right time to debate the euro adoption.