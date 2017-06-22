502

Critics: Bill would have let abortion-seekers kill anyone

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:32 pm 06/22/2017 03:32pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state lawmakers have fixed a fetal homicide bill that critics said could have unintentionally let pregnant women kill anyone with impunity.

The bill would allow murder charges to be brought against those who cause the death of a fetus.

Nearly 40 other states have fetal homicide laws. It would allow fetuses that have reached 20 weeks after conception to be considered victims of murder, manslaughter, negligent homicide or assisted suicide.

After passing it, lawmakers realized there was a problem with language that prevents women seeking abortions from being charged with homicide, letting them kill anyone without legal consequences.

The Republican-led Legislature fixed it through a process normally used to correct spelling and grammar. It narrowed the exemption to apply only to cases where a fetus dies. Democrats said it deserved a hearing.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has said he’d sign the bill.

