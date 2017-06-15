1002

Government News

Coast Guard investigating threat claim at Charleston port

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 4:34 am 06/15/2017 04:34am
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Coast Guard officials say a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina has been evacuated because of a claim about a threat aboard a ship.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Greg Stump tells WCIV-TV (http://bit.ly/2s32DGI) that employees were evacuated Wednesday night and a portion of the Cooper River has been closed.

Stump says a YouTube conspiracy theorist reported a suspected threat aboard a container ship in the port. He says authorities are investigating out of caution.

The commander says the threat is more to the vessel than public safety. No further details were available.

