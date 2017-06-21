502

Chicago gives no clues about police-reform lawsuit response

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 1:45 pm 06/21/2017 01:45pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers representing Chicago are not offering clues about how Mayor Rahm Emanuel might respond to a federal lawsuit seeking to force the city into implementing police reforms under court supervision.

The first court hearing since community groups recently sued the city was held Wednesday. The lawsuit is in response to a draft deal on police reforms between Chicago and the U.S. Justice Department that doesn’t foresee court oversight.

Defense attorneys told Judge John Lee the city hasn’t yet formulated its legal response. It’ll have weeks to do so. Emanuel could fight the suit or work with the groups on a new reform plan.

Lee said the case will proceed under a new courthouse program that requires opposing attorneys to automatically exchange certain evidence. It’s meant to ensure litigation doesn’t drag.

