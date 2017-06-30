502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Cheese, please: Japan, EU…

Cheese, please: Japan, EU said near agreement on trade pact

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 3:34 am 06/30/2017 03:34am
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2009, file photo, Bernard Roques, a refiner of Societe company, smells a Roquefort cheese as they mature in a cellar in Roquefort, southwestern France. Japan and the European Union are hoping to reach an economic partnership agreement within days, countering the backlash against free trade by U.S. President Donald Trump. Their trade and agriculture ministers are due to meet in Tokyo on Friday, June 30, 2017, trying to forge a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany. Local reports said a main point of disagreement was Japan's up to 40 percent tariffs on imported cheese. (AP Photo/Bob Edme, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the European Union are rushing to finalize an agreement on easing barriers between their huge economies to help counter the backlash against free trade by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two sides hope to have a deal before the Group of 20 industrial nations meets next week in Germany. Local reports said one main point of disagreement was Japan’s up to 40 percent tariffs on imported cheese.

“We are making our utmost efforts,” Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said. “We need to take into consideration respective sensitivities and make utmost efforts from the perspective of national interests.”

He told reporters he expected the talks to be both “fierce and tough.”

The EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan were due to hold meetings with their Japanese counterparts. Kishida said the hope was for a deal to be set in a Japan-EU summit ahead of the G-20 gathering in Hamburg, Germany.

Together, the 28-nation EU and Japan form a market of nearly 640 million people and account for nearly a third of global economic activity. Japan is the EU’s second biggest trading partner after China.

European and Japanese leaders have remained committed to lifting trade barriers and expressed concern over the Trump administration’s “America First” approach to trade.

After Trump withdrew the U.S. from a Pacific Rim trade pact that had been championed by President Barack Obama, Japan and other Asian-Pacific countries involved continued talks on a revised version of that initiative, called the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Both Japan and the EU also have a tradition of protecting their politically powerful farm sectors. Dairy products are an especially sensitive issue for both the EU, with its long traditions and half the world’s market for cheese, and Japan, where farmers are struggling to compete.

Japan has sought to limit its concessions on dairy imports in the EU talks to the 29.8 percent level for processed cheese, mozzarella, Gouda and Camembert agreed to during its TPP negotiations, Japanese media reports said.

“We will resolutely protect our interests. There is no cause for concern,” Yuji Yamamoto, Japan’s minister of farming, forestry and fisheries told reporters in Tokyo.

Japan is keen to see the EU reduce its tariffs on vehicles, electrical machinery and other industrial products.

Both sides are targeting each other’s “non-tariff measures,” such as onerous regulations that deter exporters from even trying to sell in a market.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Cheese, please: Japan, EU…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News