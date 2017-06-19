502

BRICS summit highlights climate change, trade, terrorism

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 12:18 am 06/19/2017 12:18am
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, shake hands near Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes, center, South Africa's Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, second right, and Indian External Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Singh before the opening of the BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Beijing Monday, June 19, 2017. (Nicolas Asfouri/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Climate change, trade and terrorism are being highlighted at a Beijing summit bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Foreign affairs officials from the five nations, known collectively as the BRICS, met on Monday to further align their views on key issues at a time when President Donald Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from multilateral arrangements such as the Paris climate accords and the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China in the coming year would look to expand cooperation in trade, commerce and investment.

South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said countries must make an all-out effort to reverse the effects of climate change, while Vijay Kumar Singh, an Indian External Affairs official, said joint counterterrorism efforts were crucial.

