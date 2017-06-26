502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Brazil leader defiant in…

Brazil leader defiant in face of possible charges

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 12:29 pm 06/26/2017 12:29pm
Share

SAO PAULO (AP) — President Michel Temer is expressing defiance in the face of possible corruption charges, the lowest approval rating for a Brazilian leader in a generation and calls for his resignation.

Temer said Monday that nothing will “destroy” his government. Temer also said Brazil is on the road for an economic recovery and there is no “Plan B” for the austerity measures and reforms he proposes.

Brazil’s attorney general must decide by Wednesday whether to bring corruption charges against Temer.

If charges are brought forward, Brazil’s lower house of Congress will decide whether to suspend Temer from office to stand trial.

The Datafolha polling institute showed over the weekend that just 7 percent of those questioned approved of Temer’s administration — the lowest since 1989.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Brazil leader defiant in…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Photos: 2017 BET Awards

See the stars take the red carpet and the stage at the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News