Board: Pipeline security company operated without license

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say a private security firm hired by the developer of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline operated in the state without a license and has continued doing so since being denied one.

North Dakota’s Private Investigative and Security Board is suing to block North Carolina-based TigerSwan’s armed workers from continuing to monitor the pipeline system.

The board also is seeking unspecified administrative fines and attorney fees from the company and its leader for operating without a license, a misdemeanor under state law that carries potential jail time and criminal fines.

Telephone numbers listed for TigerSwan were not answered Wednesday morning, and Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The heavily protested pipeline started moving North Dakota oil to Illinois this month.