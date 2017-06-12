AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates progress against MS-13 gang

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday went out of his way — and out of bounds — in taking credit for progress against the MS-13 gang.

At a Cabinet meeting, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the administration’s approach to law enforcement is being welcomed across the country, Trump elaborated by saying: “Great success, including MS-13. They’re being thrown out in record numbers and rapidly. And they’re being depleted. They’ll all be gone pretty soon.”

There’s no publicly available information to back up Trump’s claim. Deportations are actually down slightly compared with the same time last year, as arrests of people caught crossing the Mexican border have dropped to historic lows. More than 100 MS-13 gang members have been arrested in recent weeks, though the government hasn’t said how many of those people have been deported.

In any event, deportations alone cannot eradicate MS-13, a homegrown gang with ties to El Salvador that includes U.S. citizens. The government has not said how many of the estimated 7,000 to 10,000 gang members are Americans, ineligible to be “thrown out.” The group’s roots in the U.S. go back more than 20 years to Los Angeles.

The gang was in decline in Southern California long before Trump was elected. During a recent raid of MS-13 members in Los Angeles, Police Chief Charlie Beck said the gang’s membership has been declining for several years in part because of law enforcement crackdowns.

MS-13 has been in the crosshairs of federal law enforcement since at least 2012, when the group was designated a transnational criminal organization and subjected to financial sanctions by the Treasury Department. Three leaders of the gang were targeted for sanctions in 2015.

___

Find all AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public officials