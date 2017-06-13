1002

AP FACT CHECK: Pence’s Obamacare ‘death spiral’ chart

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 1:57 pm 06/13/2017 01:57pm
Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump, Monday, June 12, 2017,,in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is helping his boss make a case that “Obamacare” is in a “death spiral.”

Pence made that argument Tuesday at the Health and Human Services Department.

He says only 10.3 million people are enrolled this year in the subsidized health insurance markets, not the 23 million projected for 2017 when the law came into effect. An AP Fact Check finds his numbers are right. But he leaves out the fact that the other major arm of President Barack Obama’s law — Medicaid expansion — is covering an estimated 12 million people.

Together, Medicaid expansion and subsidized private health insurance have reduced the number of uninsured by about 20 million people. That’s brought the uninsured rate to a low of about 9 percent, according to the government.

EDITOR’S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public officials

