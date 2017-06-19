502

Government News

Anti-Trump groups stick to resist tactics despite shooting

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 10:53 am 06/19/2017 10:53am
FILE - In May 17, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, of La., speaks with the media on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise, wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice, delivered a Father's Day message Sunday, June 18, through his Twitter account. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

DENVER (AP) — Liberal groups resistant to Republican policies say they have no plans to change their tactics or approach after a gunman apparently driven by his hatred of President Donald Trump opened fire at a GOP baseball practice.

The shooting grievously injured a Republican congressman and several others.

After the shooting, leaders from both parties called for unity rather than recriminations. Many liberals — most notably former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders — immediately condemned the attack. A resistance group in the Louisiana district of the injured lawmaker, Rep. Steve Scalise, asked its members to call the congressman’s office and wish him a speedy recovery.

But online and on talk radio, several conservatives questioned whether aggressive opposition to all things Trump had created a dangerous climate, and some faulted the left.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Federal News Radio

Latest

