After Clinton investigation, Gowdy has a new target: Trump

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 3:24 am 06/09/2017 03:24am
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Gowdy has been tapped to lead the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee after Chairman Jason Chaffetz leaves Congress at the end of month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman Trey Gowdy is known as a dogged investigator of Hillary Clinton. Now Democrats wonder whether the South Carolina Republican will pursue President Donald Trump with the same vigor.

Gowdy is set to become chairman of the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He’ll be leading a budding investigation into possible ties between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans say the four-term lawmaker and former federal prosecutor is the right man for the job.

Democrats are not convinced. Congressman Gerald Connolly of Virginia calls Gowdy “a reliable partisan” and says that’s why Ryan picked him for the oversight role, replacing Utah’s Jason Chaffetz.

House Republicans are expected to confirm the choice next week.

