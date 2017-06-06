African rangers urge Hong Kong lawmakers to OK ivory ban

HONG KONG (AP) — African park rangers are urging Hong Kong lawmakers to approve a ban on ivory sales but warn that giving in to traders’ demands for compensation would fuel more elephant poaching.

The lawmakers are hearing public submissions from the rangers and other groups Tuesday on the government’s long-awaited proposal to prohibit all local ivory trading by 2021.

The proposal is expected to pass later this year but faces resistance from the city’s licensed dealers and traders, who are permitted to sell only ivory acquired before a 1990 ban on international trading.

They want millions of dollars in return for giving up their stockpile, but the rangers say poachers will see the compensation as a sign the government is buying ivory.