Afghan official: Taliban kill 6 police in western province

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 6:38 am 06/30/2017 06:38am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed a security post in western Farah province, killing at least six policemen and wounding three.

Abdul Marouf Folad, the provincial chief police, says the attack took place on Thursday night at the security post in the north of the provincial capital, also called Farah.

He says a gunbattle that followed lasted for three hours and also left nine Taliban fighters dead. He claims the Taliban fled the scene, after seizing ammunition and guns from the police

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.

Earlier this week, they attacked a security post in western Herat province, killing at least 10 policemen there.

Government News