502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Afghan official says Taliban…

Afghan official says Taliban kill 10 police

By The Associated Press June 25, 2017 5:53 am 06/25/2017 05:53am
Share

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a security post in western Afghanistan, killing at least 10 police and wounding another three.

Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of the western Herat province, said the Taliban attacked late Saturday, setting off a gunbattle in which five insurgents were killed.

No one immediately claimed the attack.

The Taliban have steadily expanded their reach across Afghanistan since U.S. and international forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role.

In an address Sunday marking the start of Eid al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday, President Ashraf Ghani reiterated his call for the Taliban to return to peace talks.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Afghan official says Taliban…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News