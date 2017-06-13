Activist prepared to take pipeline protest case to trial

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says he has no qualms about taking the case to trial, even though he could face more than five years in prison if convicted.

Trial has been scheduled early next year for Chase Iron Eyes in North Dakota. He pleaded not guilty in March to the felony charge and also misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Iron Eyes’ attorney also represented Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, who signed a plea deal this year that kept her out of jail in another high-profile protest case.

Iron Eyes says he still lives and works in the area where the protests occurred and has “a huge and sincere concern about the administration of justice.”

His trial is set for February 8.