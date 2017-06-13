1002

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Activist prepared to take…

Activist prepared to take pipeline protest case to trial

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 10:47 am 06/13/2017 10:47am
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline says he has no qualms about taking the case to trial, even though he could face more than five years in prison if convicted.

Trial has been scheduled early next year for Chase Iron Eyes in North Dakota. He pleaded not guilty in March to the felony charge and also misdemeanor criminal trespass.

Iron Eyes’ attorney also represented Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, who signed a plea deal this year that kept her out of jail in another high-profile protest case.

Iron Eyes says he still lives and works in the area where the protests occurred and has “a huge and sincere concern about the administration of justice.”

His trial is set for February 8.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Activist prepared to take…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News