5 killed in attack on military post in northern Mali

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017 12:31 pm 06/17/2017 12:31pm
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A military official says at least five people are dead after an attack on a Malian army post in the country’s volatile north.

Col. Diarran Kone, spokesman for Mali’s army, says eight others were wounded in the attack in Bintagoungou early Saturday.

While there are no immediate claims of responsibility, the attack is similar to others by jihadists active in the region. A number of extremist groups are present in the West African nation.

The Malian military and U.N. peacekeepers are frequent targets of the Islamic extremists who once ruled northern Mali’s towns. They were ousted in 2013 by a French-led military operation but continue to carry out attacks.

