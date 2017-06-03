502

Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » 3 accused in child's…

3 accused in child’s death to appear in court Monday

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 6:14 am 06/26/2017 06:14am
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Madison County Justice Court Judge Bruce McKinley will consider evidence against 19-year-old Byron McBride and two 17-year-olds, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington.

The three are charged with murder in the May 18 death of Kingston Frazier. Investigators say his mother left the boy sleeping in a running car when she went into a Jackson supermarket. The car, with Kingston shot dead in the back seat, was found abandoned hours later in nearby Gluckstadt.

McBride could face execution, while Wakefield and Washington could face life in prison without parole. Wakefield and Washington are being charged as adults.

Court papers obtained by The Associated Press show Wakefield told investigators McBride stole the car and shot Kingston.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Government News » 3 accused in child's…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

For $49.5M, you can own Jackie O's childhood home

The 23,000-square-foot (2,137-sq.-meter) home includes nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and a lighted tennis court.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News