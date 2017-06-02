502

$2 million awarded to man wrongly convicted in lab scandal

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 3:04 am 06/22/2017 03:04am
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Massachusetts has awarded more than $2 million to a man wrongly convicted by a former state drug lab chemist who pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and falsifying tests.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2sYlWlx ) the judge has determined 53-year-old Leonardo Johnson is entitled to compensatory and punitive damages, saying Annie Dookhan gave “false testimony to convict an innocent man.”

Johnson had served 15 months in prison following his conviction in 2009.

Dookhan had testified there was a presence of cocaine in the drug sample Johnson sold to an undercover officer.

Johnson tells the Globe, “ain’t no way, no how a cashew can turn into crack.”

Dookhan pleaded guilty in November 2013 and was sentenced to three years in prison. She has been released on parole.

