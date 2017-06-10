10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEADLY FIRE RIPS THROUGH LONDON HIGH-RISE

Fire sweeps through a 24-story apartment building in west London, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals, officials say.

2. SESSIONS DEFENDS HIMSELF BEFORE SENATE PANEL

The attorney general denies having an undisclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. and rejects any claim of misconduct in the ouster of FBI Director James Comey.

3. US COLLEGE STUDENT RELEASED BY NORTH KOREA HOME, BUT IN COMA

Otto Warmbier, 22, who was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts, lands in Cincinnati and is taken by ambulance to a hospital.

4. ‘DANGEROUS BEYOND DESCRIPTION’

Two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences overpower and kill two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car, authorities say.

5. AMID CRIMINAL CASE, COSBY FIGHTING LAWSUITS BY 10 WOMEN

Seven women have defamation suits pending in Massachusetts, while three more have defamation or sexual battery suits pending in California.

6. HOW TRUMP IMPACTED VIRGINIA PRIMARY

Democratic voters backed the more moderate and establishment-favored gubernatorial candidate over a liberal insurgent.

7. WHO IS SUING TRUMP OVER FOREIGN PAYMENTS

Almost 200 Democratic lawmakers allege he is violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution as foreign money continues to flow into his global business empire.

8. STRONG EARTHQUAKE ROCKS WESTERN GUATEMALA

A magnitude 6.9 temblor strikes near Tajumulco, causing moderate damage to homes and triggering some landslides across highways.

9. FED EXPECTED TO AGAIN RAISE SHORT-TERM RATE

But anticipation surrounds the possibility that the central bank could signal policy shifts in a statement it will issue, in updated economic forecasts and anything Chair Janet Yellen might say.

10. ‘I OBVIOUSLY HAVE MADE MY FAIR SHARE OF MISTAKES’

Kim Kardashian West tells AP how hurtful comments affect her and how the robbery in Paris has changed her life.