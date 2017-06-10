10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. STABBING ATTACK AT MICHIGAN AIRPORT INVESTIGATED AS TERRORISM ACT

A Canadian man shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at Bishop International Airport in Flint, officials say.

2. WHAT THE SENATE GOP’S HEALTH CARE BILL WOULD DO

The proposal that Senate leaders aim to unveil Thursday would cut and revamp Medicaid, end penalties on people not buying coverage and eliminate tax increases imposed under President Barack Obama’s health care law, lobbyists and congressional aides say.

3. MILWAUKEE JURY ACQUITS EX-OFFICER IN SHOOTING OF BLACK MAN

The family of the slain man, Sylville Smith, reacted angrily to the verdict, swearing and storming from the courtroom.

4. TROPICAL STORM CINDY CLAIMS BOY’S LIFE IN ALABAMA

The 10-year-old boy from Missouri was standing outside when the log, carried in by a large wave, struck him, says Baldwin County Sheriff’s Capt. Stephen Arthur.

5. DEMOCRATS GRAPPLE WITH DIVISIONS AFTER GEORGIA LOSS

Bitter lawmakers are turning their anger on their own leaders with some calling for a new generation of leadership.

6. WHO MIGHT BECOME UBER’S NEW CEO AFTER KALANICK’S DEPARTURE

Some experts believe Uber will look for an outsider with turnaround experience but others point out that insiders may know best what is needed to fix Uber.

7. SAUDI ARABIA’S YOUNG NEW HEIR TO THE CROWN

Mohammed bin Salman, 31, who was appointed suddenly to the position of crown prince by his father King Salman, is regarded as a bold an ambitious risk taker.

8. WHERE ISLAMIC STATE GROUP MILITANTS DESTROYED AN ICONIC MOSQUE

The extremists detonated explosives that destroyed Mosul’s al-Nuri mosque and its iconic leaning minaret.

9. THOUSANDS ATTEND FUNERAL FOR SLAIN MUSLIM GIRL IN VIRGINIA

Some wearing Islamic robes, others in street clothes, the mourners left their cars as traffic overflowed and walked more than a mile to reach 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen’s mosque.

10. WHY THE WALL STREET JOURNAL FIRED ITS CHIEF FOREIGN AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT

The newspaper fired Jay Solomon after evidence emerged of his involvement in prospective commercial deals with an international businessman who was one of his key sources.