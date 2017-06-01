502

1-day suspension recommended in Ohio officer head-kick case

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 1:52 pm 06/21/2017 01:52pm
FILE – This undated file photo shows Columbus, Ohio, police officer Zachary Rosen in Columbus, Ohio. A recommendation by Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Chief Kim Jacobs that Rosen receive a one-day suspension was made public Wednesday, June 21, 2017, after a video recorded April 8, 2017, showed Rosen subduing a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the prone man in the head. An investigation says Rosen used "unreasonable" force that wasn't part of his training. (Jonathan Quilter/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police chief has recommended a one-day suspension for an officer who subdued a restrained suspect in a way that appeared to show him kicking the suspect in the head.

The proposed discipline by Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs against officer Zachary Rosen was made public Wednesday.

The city’s Public Safety director can follow the recommendation, impose his own or determine no discipline is warranted.

A video taken April 8 shows a Columbus officer restraining a prone man in the process of handcuffing him, when a second officer identified as Rosen arrives and appears to kick him in the head.

A message was left with the police union official speaking for Rosen.

An investigation says Rosen used “unreasonable” force that wasn’t part of his training.

