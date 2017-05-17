Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » While Comey memo could…

While Comey memo could be key, any Trump prosecution tricky

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 4:12 pm 05/17/2017 04:12pm
Share
FILE- In this May 3, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey's memo relating President Donald Trump’s request to shut down an investigation of his ousted national security adviser is a powerful piece of evidence that could be used to build an obstruction of justice case against the president. But criminal charges of interfering with an investigation are difficult in ordinary circumstances, several former federal prosecutors cautioned Wednesday, May 17, 2017, a day after word of the existence of the memo broke. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal experts say the former FBI director’s memo relating President Donald Trump’s request to end an investigation of his national security adviser could be used to build an obstruction of justice case against the president.

But they say criminal charges of interfering with an investigation are difficult in ordinary circumstances. It’s also an open question whether a sitting president can even face criminal charges, or whether attempts to hold him accountable for wrongdoing can only proceed through impeachment.

The White House has denied the account in the memo written by fired FBI Director James Comey of a conversation he had with Trump in February. Still, to a prosecutor building an obstruction of justice case, the facts may be compelling. They were revealed in recent days by Comey associates.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » While Comey memo could…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News