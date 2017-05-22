Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » US raid kills 7…

US raid kills 7 al-Qaida militants in Yemen

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:26 pm 05/22/2017 11:26pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department says U.S. forces have killed seven members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula during a raid in Yemen early Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command says the forces used “a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes” to attack the compound in Marib Governorate in central Yemen.

It says, “Raids such as this provide insight into AQAP’s disposition, capabilities and intentions, which will allow us to continue to pursue, disrupt and degrade” the group.

The Defense statement adds that the operation was conducted with the support of Yemen’s government.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » US raid kills 7…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

142nd Preakness Stakes

Highlights of the 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News