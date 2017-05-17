Government News

US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in bribery scandal

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 4:15 pm 05/17/2017 04:15pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The first active-duty U.S. Navy admiral ever convicted of a federal crime has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defense contractor at the center of a massive corruption scandal.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in San Diego after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements.

Gilbeau admits that he lied when he told federal agents that he had never received any gifts from Leonard Glenn Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard” because of his wide girth.

Francis has admitted to bribing Navy officials with more than $500,000 in cash, prostitutes, and others gifts in exchange for classified information to help his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

