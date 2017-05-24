Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump's health care budget…

Trump’s health care budget means deep cuts for safety net

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:32 am 05/24/2017 03:32am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s first full budget calls for deep cuts to popular health insurance programs that are part of the social safety net. Trump campaigned for president on a promise to improve health care.

The budget omits any proposal for negotiating prescription drug prices, a frequent Trump talking point.

It also doesn’t address Medicare’s long term financial problems, but it targets the much smaller Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

And Trump’s Medicaid cuts appear even bigger than those in the health care bill recently passed by House Republicans, above what would be needed to fulfill the GOP vow to repeal “Obamacare.”

The administration says the health care budget prioritizes federal spending on those who need it most, but others see it as a cost shift to states and individuals.

Topics:
Business & Finance Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump's health care budget…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News