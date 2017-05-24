Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump sticks to the…

Trump sticks to the script on first trip abroad as president

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:13 pm 05/24/2017 04:13pm
Share
US President Donald Trump, right, and First Lady Melania Trump wave to reporters before boarding the Air Force One to Brussels, at the end of a 2-day visit to Italy including a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

BRUSSELS (AP) — In his first big tour on the world stage, President Donald Trump is aiming for caution over his usual brand of chaos.

The early morning Twitter rants that so often rattle Washington have disappeared as Trump travels through the Middle East and Europe. The president has traded his free-wheeling speaking style for tightly scripted remarks. And with most of the traveling press corps being kept at a distance, the opportunities for him to be pressed on the controversies engulfing his administration back home are dramatically lessened.

The president appears likely to go his entire nine-day trip without holding a full news conference, a break in presidential foreign travel precedent.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Trump sticks to the…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News