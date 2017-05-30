Government News

Trump repeats criticism of Germany, Merkel stands by stance

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 7:25 am 05/30/2017 07:25am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying “we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.”

Trump rattled some in Europe with his statements on NATO last week.

Merkel said Tuesday Germany’s relations with the United States are of “outstanding importance” but it must engage with other key nations going forward. She also suggested in the wake of the Trump visit that Europe’s relationship with Washington had shifted significantly and reiterated her position that “we in Europe have to take our fate into our own hands.”

