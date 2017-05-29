Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Sanctuary cities…

The Latest: Sanctuary cities protest disrupts Texas session

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 12:03 pm 05/29/2017 12:03pm
Share
FILE - In this April 26, 2017, file photo, students gather in the Rotunda at the Texas Capitol to oppose SB4, an anti-"sanctuary cities" bill that already cleared the Texas Senate and seeks to jail sheriffs and other officials who refuse to help enforce federal immigration law, as the Texas House prepares to debate the bill in Austin, Texas. Immigrant activists who lived under a now-overturned anti-“sanctuary cities” law in Arizona that empowered police to inquire about peoples’ immigration status during routine interactions like traffic stops are visiting Texas to offer tips on how to cope with similar restrictions the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature recently approved. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a protest at the Texas Capitol in Austin over SB4, a new law that compels local police to enforce federal immigration law (all times local):

11 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters wearing red “lucha” or “fight” T-shirts and chanting their opposition to Texas’ tough new anti-“sanctuary cities” law have forced the Texas House to interrupt its floor session.

About 40 minutes into the proceedings on the final day of the legislative session Monday, protesters began cheering and chanting from the gallery: “Here to stay!” and “Hey, hey, ho, ho SB4 has got to go!”

Some waved banners reading “See you in court!”

The House leadership stopped the session and asked state troopers to clear the gallery. The demonstration continued for several minutes as officers led people out of the chamber peacefully in small groups.

Texas recently approved SB4, which compels local police to enforce federal immigration law. Opponents have filed lawsuits.

___

10:20 a.m.

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas’ recently passed crackdown on “sanctuary cities.”

The Texas law is similar to a 2010 Arizona law that lets police inquire about a person’s immigration status even during routine interactions such as traffic stops.

But as the group joins with local activists, their effort is coming too late for a small portion of foreign-born Texans who have already begun evacuating the state.

While their ranks are still too small to measure, a larger exodus — as has already happened in Arizona — could seriously impact Texas. The state has more than 1 million immigrants illegally in the country.

Although the visiting activists are urging resistance, some immigrants are abandoning Texas for more liberal states, where they feel safer from deportation.

Topics:
Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » The Latest: Sanctuary cities…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News