The Latest: Trump says he could name FBI head by next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration’s search for a new FBI director (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he could name a new FBI director by late next week, before he departs on his first foreign trip.

Trump spoke with reporters traveling with him on his way to give a commencement address at a Virginia college. The president was asked whether he could announce an FBI candidate by Friday — when that trip abroad is set to begin.

Trump says “even that is possible.”

Justice Department officials began interviewing candidates on Saturday to replace fired FBI Director James Comey.

The job requires Senate confirmation.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday amid the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, as well as possible ties between Trump associates and the Russian government.

___

9:25 a.m.

The first candidate to interview for FBI director has left the Justice Department after about 90 minutes.

White-collar defense attorney Alice Fisher interviewed with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Three other people are expected to interview on Saturday afternoon.

They are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York’s highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.

That’s according to two people familiar with the search process who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

They are among nearly a dozen candidates President Donald Trump is considering to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey this past week.

Fisher was assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division under President George W. Bush.

___

8:35 a.m.

White-collar defense attorney Alice Fisher has arrived at the Justice Department to interview for FBI director.

Fisher — assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division under President George W. Bush — was seen entering the department’s headquarters on Saturday morning.

She’s one of nearly a dozen candidates President Donald Trump is considering to succeed ousted FBI Director James Comey. Trump fired Comey this past week.

Three other people are expected to interview Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein.

Fisher faced resistance from Democrats during her confirmation for the Justice job over her alleged participation in discussions about detention policies at the Guantanamo Bay facility in Cuba.

The FBI has never had a female director.

___

7:55 a.m.

Four candidates to be FBI director are in line for the first interviews with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.

The Trump administration is looking to fill the job after President Donald Trump fired Director James Comey this week.

Among those expected to be coming in Saturday are acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and Alice Fisher, a top Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration.

That’s according to two people familiar with the search process who weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the deliberations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Saturday’s list includes Michael J. Garcia, an associate judge on New York’s highest court, and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate leader and a former state attorney general.