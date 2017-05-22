The Latest: Park supporters rally near Seoul court

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the bribery trial of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police say supporters of former President Park Geun-hye are rallying near a Seoul court where she is standing trial on bribery and other high-profile corruption charges.

Police confirmed the reported protests near the court Tuesday but said there were no immediate reports of violence. They gave no further details.

Yonhap news agency reported about 150 people waved national flags and raised a placard that reads “Park is innocent! Release her immediately!”

Yonhap said some of them screamed and cried when a bus carrying Park was moving to the court for the opening of her trial that is expected to take several months.

Park was ousted from office and arrested in March.

__

10:00 a.m.

A South Korean court has begun the criminal trial in which disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye is being prosecuted on bribery and other charges.

Yonhap news agency reported the Seoul Central District Court began Park’s trial on Tuesday. Other South Korean media carried a similar report.

Park has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power, all in collaboration with longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil.

Earlier TV footage showed both women entering a packed courtroom amid camera flashes.

__

8:30 a.m.

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has entered the Seoul court for the opening of her corruption trial.

The hearing at the Seoul Central District Court is Park’s first public appearance since she was jailed March 31. She walked with her eyes downcast after emerging from a bus in handcuffs and was escorted into the courtroom by police.

She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power and could be imprisoned for life if convicted.

Park was removed from office in March by the Constitutional Court, which upheld the December impeachment by lawmakers after massive street protests over the corruption allegations began last October.