The Latest: Brazil president withdraws troops after clashes

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 10:13 am 05/25/2017 10:13am
Demonstrators clash with police during an anti-government protest in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Brazil’s president ordered federal troops to restore order in the country’s capital following the evacuation of some ministries during clashes between police and protesters who are seeking the leader’s ouster. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on Brazil’s political crisis (all times local):

11:00 a.m.

President Michel Temer has revoked an order to deploy the military in Brazil’s capital following clashes between police and protesters demanding his resignation.

Two ministries were set on fire and 49 people were injured during Wednesday’s clashes.

Temer ordered 1,500 troops to restore order and soldiers took up positions guarding federal buildings.

But on Thursday he revoked the order with a decree published in the Official Diary. It says the violence has ceased and order has been restored.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators were in the streets of Brasilia on Wednesday to demand Temer resign amid allegations he approved of paying hush money to a jailed former lawmaker.

