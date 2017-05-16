Government News

Texas state senator Uresti indicted on multiple felonies

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 7:17 pm 05/16/2017 07:17pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal grand jury in San Antonio has issued multiple felony fraud charges against a Texas state senator from a border district.

Sen. Carlos Uresti, a Democrat from San Antonio, was charged Tuesday with bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and securities fraud. If convicted, Uresti could face up to 20 years in prison on several of the charges.

Federal officials say Uresti is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in a San Antonio court.

The indictments accuse Uresti of engaging in an investment Ponzi scheme to market hydraulic fracturing sand for oil production. He’s also charged with aiding a bribery scheme to secure a prison medical services contract.

Uresti’s office did not immediately comment. Uresti is one of 11 Democrats in the 31-member Texas Senate.

