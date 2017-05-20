Government News

Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas House OKs new…

Texas House OKs new abortion limits despite court defeats

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 12:45 pm 05/20/2017 12:45pm
Share

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Republican-controlled House has approved tough new limits on abortion, striking back after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted many restrictions on the procedure the state passed in 2013.

The chamber voted 93-45 on Saturday to advance omnibus limits, and many conservatives applauded.

They ban a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure known as dilation and evacuation. That’s despite similar laws being blocked by courts in Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas and Louisiana.

That contentious provision was added to a bill requiring burying or cremating fetal remains from abortions, even though a federal judge has already suspended an existing Texas state rule mandating the same thing.

The bill also bars the sale or donation of fetal tissue.

The proposal already cleared the Texas Senate, but returns there now because the House expanded its scope.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Government News » Texas House OKs new…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Government News